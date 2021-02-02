11:46
Kyrgyzstanis can apply for study in Hungary

Kyrgyzstanis can apply for English-language master’s courses at higher education institutions in Hungary in the 2021/2022 academic year. The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Students are admitted to the following courses at the Szent Istvan University:

  • Water resources management in agriculture;
  • Plant protection;
  • Plant growing.

The ministry noted that the scholarship program provides for registration of an application and payment for training throughout the entire period of study; provision of basic books and teaching aids; accommodation in a hostel; compensation for daily expenses; medical service.

All aforementioned expenses are financed by the Hungarian government in accordance with an agreement signed with the UN World Food Program in 2007. It covers the costs of a student, but not his or her family members.

The selection of students will take place in two stages. At the first stage, the profiles of candidates will be preliminarily considered and recommendations will be sent to the Hungarian Ministry of Agriculture, which, in turn, will send applications to the relevant universities, taking into account the choice of applicants. At the second stage, candidates may be asked to take a written or oral examination in English. The decision on admission of candidates will be made solely by the universities.

Applications from interested candidates must be submitted by email by February 28, 2021. Detailed information is available at the links:

Application procedure and courses description (English);

Application form (English).

Additional questions can be emailed to REU-Scholarship@fao.org
