Smuggling of over 4,000 TV sets into Kyrgyzstan prevented

Smuggling of a large batch of TV sets into Kyrgyzstan has been prevented. Press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of the country reported.

Shipping containers with a cargo from abroad arrived at Alamedin railway station on January 29. At least 90 TV sets were registered in the state customs declaration. However, 4,056 undeclared TV sets were found during a search.

The state suffered damage in the amount of about 15 million soms.

Materials of the pre-trial proceedings were registered. An investigation is underway.
