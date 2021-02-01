Candidate for Prime Minister tells about reduction of Cabinet of Ministers

Deputies of the parliamentary majority coalition consider the candidacy of Ulukbek Maripov for the post of Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan.

He announced that he intends to reduce the composition of the Government.

«It’s not a secret for anyone that the Government’s Executive Office is overstaffed, there are three deputy prime ministers. If you approve me, I will discuss the program and structure of the Cabinet of Ministers with the speaker Talant Mamytov today. At least 16 out of 22 members of the Government will remain. In addition, cardinal reforms are expected at departments and state agencies,» Ulukbek Maripov said.