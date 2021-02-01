11:19
USD 84.80
EUR 102.72
RUB 1.11
English

Turkish Maarif Foundation to open first school in Bishkek

Turkish Maarif Foundation will open its first school in Bishkek. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The acting Minister of Education and Science Almazbek Beishenaliev and Director of Maarif Foundation in Central Asia Husnu Birjan discussed the issue.

The ministry reminds that an agreement was signed in Ankara on November 10, 2020 between the ministry and the Maarif Foundation on opening and functioning of private educational organizations in Kyrgyzstan.

Husnu Birjan noted that the Foundation was working on opening of the first secondary school in Kyrgyzstan in the new academic year. It is planned that it will be located in Bishkek.
link: https://24.kg/english/181792/
views: 146
Print
Related
Kyrgyz women forced into prostitution in Turkey, suspects arrested
Control over doctors and fight against contraband: Why drug database is needed
Another Kyrgyzstani detained in Italy for illegal migration
Turkey to help Kyrgyzstan create national medicines database
23-year-old Kyrgyzstani dies in Antalya
Turkey tightens entry requirements due to coronavirus
Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency to open polyclinics in Kyrgyzstan
Interior Ministry checks fact of recruitment of Kyrgyzstanis for illegal work
City Hall of Turkish Samsun city donates 180,000 medical masks to Bishkek
Human organs traders including Kyrgyzstanis detained in Turkey
Popular
Opening of schools for offline education postponed in Bishkek Opening of schools for offline education postponed in Bishkek
India asks Kyrgyzstan to postpone on-campus classes at medical colleges India asks Kyrgyzstan to postpone on-campus classes at medical colleges
Sadyr Japarov: Photos with me will not help to get a position Sadyr Japarov: Photos with me will not help to get a position
Chief Spokesman for Sadyr Japarov detained for bribe extortion Chief Spokesman for Sadyr Japarov detained for bribe extortion
1 February, Monday
10:28
1,255 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 196 - in serious condition 1,255 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 196 -...
10:21
Three more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
10:15
59 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 84,588 in total
09:56
Member of organized crime group arrested in Issyk-Kul region for fraud
09:45
Turkish Maarif Foundation to open first school in Bishkek
30 January, Saturday
18:04
Opening of schools for offline education postponed in Bishkek
17:47
Elvira Surabaldieva and Nikolai Udovichenko discuss vaccination against COVID-19
17:35
India asks Kyrgyzstan to postpone on-campus classes at medical colleges
17:07
Ravshan Sabirov and Peter Burian discuss Kyrgyzstan - EU cooperation