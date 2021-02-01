Turkish Maarif Foundation to open first school in Bishkek

Turkish Maarif Foundation will open its first school in Bishkek. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The acting Minister of Education and Science Almazbek Beishenaliev and Director of Maarif Foundation in Central Asia Husnu Birjan discussed the issue.

The ministry reminds that an agreement was signed in Ankara on November 10, 2020 between the ministry and the Maarif Foundation on opening and functioning of private educational organizations in Kyrgyzstan.

Husnu Birjan noted that the Foundation was working on opening of the first secondary school in Kyrgyzstan in the new academic year. It is planned that it will be located in Bishkek.