Opening of schools for offline education postponed in Bishkek

It was decided to temporarily postpone resumption of offline educational process for the rest of schoolchildren and kindergartens in Bishkek. The City Hall of the capital informed 24.kg news agency.

The City Hall notes that 27 new cases of coronavirus infection and community-acquired pneumonia were registered over the past 24 hours in Bishkek. The capital’s City Hall continues to fight COVID-19, the City Emergency Anti-Epidemic and Anti-Epizootic commission headed by the Deputy Mayor in charge of Social Issues Aizhan Chynybaeva is monitoring the epidemic situation in Bishkek.

«With the permission of the epidemiologists of the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance Center, the commission decided to launch offline education for four parallels (1st, 5th, 9th and 11th grades) from January 18, 2020 with mandatory compliance with all sanitary and epidemiological requirements. All this time, we, together with specialists from the Department of Education, doctors and epidemiologists, closely monitored the situation, the educational process amid the pandemic,» the City Hall said.

«The epidemiological situation has stabilized a little, but it’s too early to relax. Therefore, it was decided to postpone resumption of offline education for all grades. We sincerely hope that we will be able to resume the activities of educational institutions in full in the near future,» the City Hall said.