India asks Kyrgyzstan to postpone on-campus classes at medical colleges

Ambassador of India to Kyrgyzstan Alok Amitabh Dimri, in a letter addressed to the Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan, asked to postpone the start of on-campus classes at medical colleges of the republic. The diplomatic mission posted a copy of the letter on its Twitter page.

The letter notes that 15,000 students from India study at these colleges. At the same time, information appeared that medical colleges in Osh and Kant are going to resume on-campus education in February.

«The global coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the humanity. International travel and tourism remain suspended. Given basic health infrastructure in the Kyrgyz Republic, deficiency of paramedics, hospital beds, and nearly 150 new cases daily, I am doubtful if Kyrgyz medical campuses are ready to ensure safety, health, vaccination and prevent an outbreak within our student community. I am also informed of insufficient Covid emergency protocols, quarantine facilities, contact tracing and emergency response available to our student community,» the letter says.

«I am writing to solicit Kyrgyz government’s attention in preventing a human catastrophe with the reopening of campuses. A large number of students have demanded us to urge the Kyrgyz authorities to continue online education until the epidemic stabilizes and effective vaccination is guaranteed,» Alok Amitabh Dimri says in the letter.