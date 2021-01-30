National Bank conducts first intervention in 2021 to support som

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan entered the foreign exchange market for the first time in 2021 with an intervention to support som. Official website of the central bank says.

It sold $ 9,650,000 with settlements on the date of the transaction and $ 36,050,000 with settlements different from the date of the transaction.

The intervention has not yet yielded any results. Exchange rate of the U.S. dollar is still high. Today it is bought for 84.7-84.8 soms, and sold for 84.9-84.95 soms. Its official rate is 84.8 soms.

Last year, the National Bank conducted 29 interventions, selling $ 467,150,000.