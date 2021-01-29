Coalition to approve new PM, composition, structure of Government on February 1

Parliamentary majority coalition will meet on Monday to approve the new Prime Minister, the composition of the Government and its structure. The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

According to preliminary data, the Cabinet of Ministers will be headed by the current acting PM Artem Novikov.

Earlier, a deputy Dastan Bekeshev told 24.kg news agency that the approval of a candidate for the post of head of the Cabinet will be formal. It is possible that the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security, Kamchybek Tashiev, will appear in the list of candidates for the post of Prime Minister.

The deputy believes that the Government will most likely be re-appointed after adoption of the new Constitution in a referendum.