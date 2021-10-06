Elections 2021: Three parties, number of associations form another coalition

The leaders of Ar-Namys, Uluttar Birimdigi, NDPK, heads of People’s Control, Meken Sakchysy, Kozomol Public Associations and «Compatriots» public movement signed an agreement on uniting into a coalition of political organizations «Honor and Order». Felix Kulov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, he became the head of the new association, but decisions will be made collectively with the leaders of the parties and movements that have entered the association. He added that the coalition would participate in the elections with an expanded list. Felix Kulov himself will not run.

Uluttar Birimdigi will also not participate in the upcoming elections, but its representatives, like representatives of other parties, will be on the list.

Elections are scheduled for November 28 in Kyrgyzstan. At least 54 deputies of the Parliament are elected according to a proportional system (from open lists of candidates of political parties) in single electoral districts, 36 deputies are elected according to the majoritarian system in single-mandate constituencies.