Formation of a new majority coalition was announced at an extraordinary session of Bishkek City Council.

The coalition includes SDPK, Kyrgyzstan , Onuguu Progress and Mekenim Kyrgyzstan faction.

Respublika — Ata Jurt remained in opposition.

The former coalition made of SDPK, Respublika-Ata Jurt and Kyrgyzstan disintegrated after SDPK withdrew from it.

The new majority coalition nominated Almaz Kenenbayev, leader of the SDPK faction, for the post of speaker of the Bishkek City Council.