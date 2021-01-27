Deputies to approve PM, Government after inauguration of president

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan will approve the Prime Minister and the Government after inauguration of the newly elected President Sadyr Japarov. The Parliament informed 24.kg news agency.

According to a deputy Omurbek Tekebayev, formation of the Cabinet of Ministers and election of its head will take place according to the current Constitution. «That is, the coalition of the parliamentary majority should do this. After Sadyr Japarov officially resigned as the prime minister, the countdown of days began, during which the deputies have to resolve the issue with the Government,» he said.

However, the Parliament does not hold any consultations on this matter. Deputy Dastan Bekeshev believes that the election will be formal.

The coalition is only on paper. So, there will be no disputes over the candidacy of the Prime Minister and members of his team. It will be either Artem Novikov or Kamchybek Tashiev. Dastan Bekeshev

He added that after the adoption of the new Constitution in a referendum, the Government would, most likely, be re-appointed again. «Under the new Basic Law, the powers of the Cabinet will be different, the number of deputies will be reduced to 90, that is, the coalition will not have legal force, as well as the Cabinet of Ministers formed by it. I think that the draft of the new Constitution will have transitional norms for this,» Dastan Bekeshev said.

Earlier, the head of the Constitutional Convention said that the final draft of the new version of the Constitution was ready. According to him, the document will be submitted to the deputies of the Parliament for consideration one of these days.

Revision of the Constitution was originally initiated by Sadyr Japarov. He spoke about this many times. However, the attempt to rewrite the Basic Law was shifted to the deputies of Parliament of the sixth convocation, who, in fact, became illegitimate after October 28, 2020 — their term of office has expired.