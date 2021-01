Citizen of Kyrgyzstan was killed in a traffic accident in Ryazan Oblast of Russia. Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the oblast reports.

The traffic accident occurred yesterday at about 19.20 in Putyatinsky district at the 307th kilometer of M5 Ural highway.

According to preliminary information, the 61-year-old Kyrgyzstani lost control while driving a Volvo truck with a semitrailer. The truck turned off the road and turned over on its left side.