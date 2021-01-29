Kyrgyzstan increases excise duty rates on alcoholic beverages

New excise duty rates for ethyl alcohol and certain types of alcoholic beverages have been established in Kyrgyzstan since January 2021. The State Tax Service reported.

It was done to harmonize excise duty rates with the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union. Excise taxes on vodka and alcoholic beverages, fortified drinks were increased from 100 soms to 120 soms per liter. In 2022, the excise duty rate will be 140 soms, from 2023 — 160 soms.

The excise duty for ethyl alcohol is set at 120 soms per liter, previously it was 100 soms. In the next two years, the excise tax will be increased by 20 soms annually.

«The excise duty on brandy has been increased from 70 to 80 soms per liter. In 2022, the duty rate will be 90 soms per liter, in 2023 — 100 soms. The excise duty on low-alcohol drinks remained at the level of 200 soms per liter,» the statement says.