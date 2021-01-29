15:49
USD 84.80
EUR 102.52
RUB 1.11
English

Kyrgyzstan increases excise duty rates on alcoholic beverages

New excise duty rates for ethyl alcohol and certain types of alcoholic beverages have been established in Kyrgyzstan since January 2021. The State Tax Service reported.

It was done to harmonize excise duty rates with the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union. Excise taxes on vodka and alcoholic beverages, fortified drinks were increased from 100 soms to 120 soms per liter. In 2022, the excise duty rate will be 140 soms, from 2023 — 160 soms.

The excise duty for ethyl alcohol is set at 120 soms per liter, previously it was 100 soms. In the next two years, the excise tax will be increased by 20 soms annually.

«The excise duty on brandy has been increased from 70 to 80 soms per liter. In 2022, the duty rate will be 90 soms per liter, in 2023 — 100 soms. The excise duty on low-alcohol drinks remained at the level of 200 soms per liter,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/181671/
views: 118
Print
Related
Sale of alcohol after 18.00 banned in Bishkek
Bishkek supermarkets stop selling alcohol in the evening
About 38,000 bottles of beer without license confiscated in Jalal-Abad region
Kara-Balta Distillery resumes production of ethyl alcohol
Large batch of illegal alcohol seized in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan
About 44,000 bottles of alcohol with dubious excise stamps confiscated in Uzgen
Ban on sale of alcohol in Osh city canceled
Sale of alcohol banned in Osh city
Tax Service starts issue of licenses for production and turnover of alcohol
Kyrgyzstan sets minimum price for vodka
Popular
New draft Constitution of Kyrgyzstan ready for sending to Parliament New draft Constitution of Kyrgyzstan ready for sending to Parliament
Sadyr Japarov's niece to represent Kyrgyzstan at Miss Universe pageant Sadyr Japarov's niece to represent Kyrgyzstan at Miss Universe pageant
Elvira Surabaldieva, Tatyana Golikova discuss fight against coronavirus Elvira Surabaldieva, Tatyana Golikova discuss fight against coronavirus
Bishkek residents protest against minibuses fare increase Bishkek residents protest against minibuses fare increase
29 January, Friday
14:46
Kyrgyzstan increases excise duty rates on alcoholic beverages Kyrgyzstan increases excise duty rates on alcoholic bev...
14:33
Warehouse burns down on Sadygaliev Street in Bishkek
14:29
Detailed Planning Project - fifth attempt to seize private property
14:18
Detailed Planning Project poses threat to private property of Bishkek residents
14:02
Price of gasoline falls by 3.45 soms, diesel fuel - by 7.62 soms for 12 months