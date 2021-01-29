12:47
USD 84.80
EUR 102.52
RUB 1.11
English

Kyrgyzstani sentenced to two years for fatal traffic accident in Khabarovsk

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan who knocked down and killed a journalist Natalya Michurina in Khabarovsk city (Russia) was sentenced to two years in penal settlement and deprived of his driver’s license for two years. The Russian media report.

According to the media, a bus driven by the man from Kyrgyzstan hit the woman crossing the road at the traffic light at the intersection of Lenin and Kalinin Streets on October 23, 2020. The driver later stated that he did not notice the person on the road in the dark and due to the rain. During the investigation, the examination proved that this was not true. The pedestrian died under the wheels of the bus almost instantly.

The driver pleaded guilty and assisted the investigation. The court took into account the positive characteristics, presence of dependent children and elderly parents, as well as the position of Natalya Michurina’s sister, who did not insist on the maximum punishment for the guilty of the death of her relative.
link: https://24.kg/english/181626/
views: 124
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani robs partner of almost 500,000 rubles in Yekaterinburg
Kyrgyzstani detained in St. Petersburg with fake driving license
Kyrgyzstani faces 15 years in prison for murder of pensioner in Moscow
Kyrgyzstani accuses guards of Kyrgyz embassy in Moscow of beating
Deputy offers Government to pay migrants’ tickets to Russia
Kyrgyzstani accused of terrorism in Moscow, case sent to court
Transport Ministry of Kyrgyzstan tells how to leave for Russia to work
Kyrgyzstani detained in Irkutsk with fake documents
Kyrgyzstani brutally beats 5-year-old daughter of relative in Moscow
Kyrgyzstani dies after falling from roof of house in Moscow
Popular
New draft Constitution of Kyrgyzstan ready for sending to Parliament New draft Constitution of Kyrgyzstan ready for sending to Parliament
Sadyr Japarov's niece to represent Kyrgyzstan at Miss Universe pageant Sadyr Japarov's niece to represent Kyrgyzstan at Miss Universe pageant
Elvira Surabaldieva, Tatyana Golikova discuss fight against coronavirus Elvira Surabaldieva, Tatyana Golikova discuss fight against coronavirus
Bishkek residents protest against minibuses fare increase Bishkek residents protest against minibuses fare increase
29 January, Friday
12:15
Kumtor Gold Company: Mine area has not changed since 2009 Kumtor Gold Company: Mine area has not changed since 20...
11:44
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 101.4 million people globally
11:26
Serviceman arrested in Osh city for drug dealing
11:12
Kyrgyzstani sentenced to two years for fatal traffic accident in Khabarovsk
10:46
Ex-PM Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev arrested for two months