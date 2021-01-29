Kyrgyzstani sentenced to two years for fatal traffic accident in Khabarovsk

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan who knocked down and killed a journalist Natalya Michurina in Khabarovsk city (Russia) was sentenced to two years in penal settlement and deprived of his driver’s license for two years. The Russian media report.

According to the media, a bus driven by the man from Kyrgyzstan hit the woman crossing the road at the traffic light at the intersection of Lenin and Kalinin Streets on October 23, 2020. The driver later stated that he did not notice the person on the road in the dark and due to the rain. During the investigation, the examination proved that this was not true. The pedestrian died under the wheels of the bus almost instantly.

The driver pleaded guilty and assisted the investigation. The court took into account the positive characteristics, presence of dependent children and elderly parents, as well as the position of Natalya Michurina’s sister, who did not insist on the maximum punishment for the guilty of the death of her relative.