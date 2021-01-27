Health Ministry purchases 21 ambulances at expense of Islamic Development Bank

The Islamic Development Bank financed purchase of 21 more ambulances for the regions of Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health told 24.kg news agency.

According to the distribution plan, nine ambulances will be handed over to healthcare institutions in Batken region, 6 — in Chui region, 2 — in Talas region, 3 — in Naryn region and 1 — Jalal-Abad region.