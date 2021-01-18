10:55
Ambulances handed over to medical institutions in Osh, Jalal-Abad regions

At least 36 ambulances were handed over to health care organizations in Osh and Jalal-Abad regions of Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the Ministry of Health reported.

Some 26 cars were handed over to medical institutions in Osh region, and 10 — in Jalal-Abad region.

The ministry reminds that 66 ambulances are purchased through the Islamic Development Bank. They will be distributed among all health care organizations of the republic. Earlier, nine cars were handed over to medical institutions in Issyk-Kul region.
