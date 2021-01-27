Acting PM of Kyrgyzstan speaks for innovations in agriculture

«Preparation for the spring field work should not follow the same template every year. The agricultural sector around the world is shifting to new working conditions, introduction of innovations, and higher yields of highly profitable crops,» the acting Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Artem Novikov, said at the meeting.

According to him, 2020 was a difficult year in terms of the macroeconomic situation and ensuring food security, especially the second half of the year, when an increase in food prices was registered. Therefore, new approaches are needed in the management of the agricultural sector and development of the agro-industrial complex, especially since almost 70 percent of the population of the republic live in rural areas.

«I am talking about five areas: meat, dairy, intensive gardening, fish farming and berry crops. Our climate allows harvesting of some crops twice a year. There are many other projects that we plan to implement with the assistance of our partners,» Artem Novikov said.

The official told that it was planned to increase the cultivated areas by 6,500 hectares. He also drew attention to the fact that about 50,000 hectares of land remain unused every year. Artem Novikov considers it as an unattainable luxury. He also instructed to check all irrigation facilities, calculate the volume of water resources, taking into account the increase in the cultivated area.

«A program for rehabilitation of water supply systems, taking into account the needs of the water industry, is strategically important. There is no time to lose, spring field work will begin soon. Therefore, we can not postpone making of appropriate decisions for the successful spring field work,» the acting prime minister said.