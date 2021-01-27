10:12
Air pollution in Bishkek remains hazardous to health

Bishkek takes the 1st place in the World Air Quality ranking of the largest cities in the world.

As of 8.30 am, the status of the city is marked as «hazardous». The Air Quality Index, according to the website, is 497 (AQI).

Institute for Environmental Solutions Public Foundation has installed sensors in the capital and suburbs. The map shows average AQI value in different areas of the capital. It is updated hourly.

The U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan also installed a sensor. It shows the air quality index online. Information is updated hourly.

As of 8.00 am, the air quality index (AQI) in the diplomatic mission area was 348.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is divided into six categories indicating increasing levels of health hazard. AQI above 300 indicates hazardous air quality, while the index below 50 — good air quality.
