New draft Constitution of Kyrgyzstan ready for sending to Parliament

Final draft of the new version of the Constitution of Kyrgyzstan is ready. Head of the Constitutional Convention, Bekbosun Borubashov, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the document will be submitted for consideration to the deputies of the Parliament one of these days. «I believe that the deputies are obliged to submit the new draft version for public discussion. People should understand what they vote for and be able to make their own adjustments before a referendum is held,» Bekbosun Borubashov stressed.

A group of deputies came up with an initiative to change the regulations. Authors of the draft bill, including the deputy Akylbek Japarov, believe that there is no need for public discussion of the draft of the new version of the Constitution.