12:13
USD 84.77
EUR 103.24
RUB 1.14
English

New draft Constitution of Kyrgyzstan ready for sending to Parliament

Final draft of the new version of the Constitution of Kyrgyzstan is ready. Head of the Constitutional Convention, Bekbosun Borubashov, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the document will be submitted for consideration to the deputies of the Parliament one of these days. «I believe that the deputies are obliged to submit the new draft version for public discussion. People should understand what they vote for and be able to make their own adjustments before a referendum is held,» Bekbosun Borubashov stressed.

A group of deputies came up with an initiative to change the regulations. Authors of the draft bill, including the deputy Akylbek Japarov, believe that there is no need for public discussion of the draft of the new version of the Constitution.
link: https://24.kg/english/181055/
views: 56
Print
Related
Lawyers ask to provide them with draft Constitution for analysis
Censorship banned in new draft Constitution of Kyrgyzstan
Constitutional Convention completes work on first version of Constitution
Media experts intend to check articles included in new Constitution
New norm to improve legal culture of schoolchildren included in Constitution
EU Special Representative: Parliament cannot amend Constitution
Shykmamatov demands to include prohibition of censorship in Constitution
New Constitution: Media community asks to withdraw the draft
EU welcomes opinion of Venice Commission on postponement of elections
Norm obliging foreign citizens to pay taxes included in Constitution
Popular
Patrol police inspectors arrest robbery suspects in Bishkek Patrol police inspectors arrest robbery suspects in Bishkek
Citizen of Pakistan beaten at ZIL ski resort in Kyrgyzstan Citizen of Pakistan beaten at ZIL ski resort in Kyrgyzstan
93 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 83,796 in total 93 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 83,796 in total
Joe Biden announces new rules for people entering USA Joe Biden announces new rules for people entering USA
25 January, Monday
11:59
New draft Constitution of Kyrgyzstan ready for sending to Parliament New draft Constitution of Kyrgyzstan ready for sending...
11:48
Fire breaks out at Kara-Keche coal field in Kyrgyzstan
11:39
Boxer from Kyrgyzstan wins fight at RCC Boxing Promotions
11:20
Repair of Infectious Diseases Department of hospital continues in Kara-Balta
11:09
Kyrgyzstani detained in St. Petersburg with fake driving license