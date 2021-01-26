18:50
Mekenchil, Birimdik – the best known parties in Kyrgyzstan

Respondents named the best known parties in Kyrgyzstan during a sociological survey. The data was obtained by the International Republican Institute (IRI).

At least 44 percent of respondents named Mekenchil party (it was headed by Kamchybek Tashiev until the October 2020 events).

Birimdik party was named by 41 percent of the respondents.

Ata Meken closes the top three of well-known political organizations (31 percent of respondents).

Mekenim Kyrgyzstan takes the fourth place (28 percent), followed by Respublika and Kyrgyzstan parties (26 percent each).

At least 22 percent of respondents named Butun Kyrgyzstan, 18 percent — Social Democrats, 14 percent — Bir Bol. Ata-Zhurt closes the top ten of the most famous parties (12 percent).

Ar-Namys party takes the last place with 1 percent.

The survey was commissioned by the Center for Insights in Survey Research of the International Republican Institute and was conducted by SIAR Research and Consulting from December 12 to December 21, 2020 using the method of interviews via mobile and landline phones using computer technology. The sampling is n = 1,200 Kyrgyzstanis at the age of 18 and above.
