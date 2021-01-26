Construction of houses for orphans planned in Bishkek

Houses for orphans will be built in Bishkek. Acting Mayor of Bishkek, Balbak Tulobaev, told at a meeting today.

According to him, at a meeting with the president elect Sadyr Japarov, the city authorities were instructed to build a multi-storey house for orphans.

«Sadyr Japarov said that he would find the money. We will build one house in Uchkun area, the second — in Leninsky district. Therefore, it is necessary to collect information and make a list of orphans. We will start allocation of rooms in a couple of years,» Balbak Tulobaev noted.

In addition, the city intends to employ graduates of orphanages.

«We start the project One Orphan — One Project. Let a company hire at least one orphan. Thus, they will have an opportunity to earn money,» the acting mayor added.