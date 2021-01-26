11:11
EEC files case against Alcon group for violation of competition rules

The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) has initiated a criminal case against Alcon group of companies and its distributors in the Eurasian Economic Union. The EEC press service reported.

The decision was made by the EEC at its meeting. Based on the results of an investigation on the medical products market that was completed at the end of last year, the EEC antimonopoly block saw signs of violation of the general rules of competition by the Alcon group of companies and its distributors in the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union.

«The procedural decision will allow to study all the circumstances of the case, examine the available evidence, and will also give the EEC grounds to demand the necessary documents, information and explanations on issues arising during consideration of the case. The next meeting of the commission is scheduled for the second half of February this year,» the message says.
link: https://24.kg/english/181163/
views: 89
