Short circuit caused the fire at Kara-Keche coal enterprise. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

The fire broke out in a container where employees of the enterprise stored documents.

«The container burned out completely. The fire covered 33 square meters. There was a short circuit that caused the fire,» the ministry said.

The fire broke out this morning at Kara-Keche coal enterprise in Dzhumgal district of Kyrgyzstan.