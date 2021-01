A fire broke out at Kara-Keche coal field in Kyrgyzstan. Video of the incident was posted on Koroche Telegram channel.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations confirmed the information and told that the fire started at about 8.30 am in a container located at the site of the enterprise.

«We brought in one fire team. The fire was brought under control at 10.05 am,» the Emergencies Ministry said.