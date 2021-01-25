16:49
Chief Pulmonologist urges to doublecheck conclusions of commission on COVID-19

Doctors call for creation of a commission to check the work of an Interdepartmental Commission to improve the effectiveness of state and local bodies in countering COVID-19.

According to the chief pulmonologist of the Ministry of Health, Talantbek Sooronbaev, doctors consulted and kept each patient informed.

«As far as I know, all patients who died during our participation in the consultations died from coronavirus infection. I am not aware of any fact of autopsy. I personally have not seen such a case. The analysis was going on, and it continues. I think the conclusion that there were more deaths should be checked by another commission,» he said.

Talantbek Sooronbaev added that some members of the current interdepartmental commission are incompetent. «We need to find out how the list of the interdepartmental commission was drawn up. Who selected them and how, by what criteria? I know some of the members of the commission. They are generally incompetent. They cannot evaluate the whole system. We have to say this, let the new commission check it,» the professor said.
