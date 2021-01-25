Chief Resuscitator of Health Ministry not agree with commission on COVID-19

Statements of the members of the Interdepartmental Commission that doctors were not trained in treatment of coronavirus are not true. Professor, Chief Consulting Resuscitator of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan, Gulzhan Zhuzubalieva, said at a press conference.

She noted that she did not agree with the conclusions of the Interdepartmental Commission on improving the efficiency of state and local bodies in countering COVID-19 that the main medical specialists were not involved in the treatment of patients, and that the doctors were not trained.

«The country sorely lacks resuscitation specialists. Their salaries are below the subsistence level. Therefore, many specialists leave for other countries. Most of the employees of the country’s intensive care units are 55-60 years old. They served as on the home front, entered the red zones. We got infected ourselves. Barely recovered, we returned to the patients. There was no other choice,» Gulzhan Zhuzubalieva said.

She stressed that the heads of the intensive care units trained medical workers online and offline. Therefore, the accusations against them are unfounded.