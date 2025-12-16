12:16
USD 87.45
EUR 102.59
RUB 1.10
English

National Commission on Radio Frequencies established in Kyrgyzstan

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approved the regulations and composition of the National Commission on Radio Frequencies. The corresponding resolution was adopted to implement Article 108 of the Digital Code.

According to the document, the regulations and composition of the National Commission on Radio Frequencies were approved. The new body will regulate and manage the radio frequency spectrum.

It is noted that the creation of the National Commission on Radio Frequencies is linked to the implementation of new regulatory approaches within the Digital Code and is aimed at improving the management of radio frequency resources.
link: https://24.kg/english/354758/
views: 129
Print
Related
Azimbek Beknazarov creates public commission on Kumtor
Deputy commission for checking work of Kumtor becomes state one
Chief Resuscitator of Health Ministry not agree with commission on COVID-19
Composition of Commission on Consideration of Complaints against Media elected
Parliament deputies recognize necessity of Bishkek HPP modernization
Parliament plans to form commission to check scandalous deals
Popular
Kyrgyzstan intends to expand cooperation with Tajikistan in mining sector Kyrgyzstan intends to expand cooperation with Tajikistan in mining sector
EAEU grants tariff exemption for electric vehicle imports to Kyrgyzstan in 2026 EAEU grants tariff exemption for electric vehicle imports to Kyrgyzstan in 2026
Forum in Turkmenistan: Presidents gather in Ashgabat Forum in Turkmenistan: Presidents gather in Ashgabat
Direct investment from Turkey reach nearly $100 million for six months Direct investment from Turkey reach nearly $100 million for six months
16 December, Tuesday
12:06
SCNS detains head of Security Service Department of Interior Ministry SCNS detains head of Security Service Department of In...
11:50
Average salary exceeds 42,900 soms in Kyrgyzstan
11:39
Incidence of ARVI and influenza in Kyrgyzstan decreases by 11.7 percent
11:32
Kyrgyzstan to open Embassy in Egypt
11:25
Foreign citizen suspected of theft detained in Chui region