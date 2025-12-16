National Commission on Radio Frequencies established in Kyrgyzstan

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approved the regulations and composition of the National Commission on Radio Frequencies. The corresponding resolution was adopted to implement Article 108 of the Digital Code.

According to the document, the regulations and composition of the National Commission on Radio Frequencies were approved. The new body will regulate and manage the radio frequency spectrum.

It is noted that the creation of the National Commission on Radio Frequencies is linked to the implementation of new regulatory approaches within the Digital Code and is aimed at improving the management of radio frequency resources.