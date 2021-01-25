Kyrgyzstani detained in St. Petersburg with fake driving license

Driver of Volkswagen from Kyrgyzstan drove around St. Petersburg city (Russia) with fake driving license. Russian media report.

It was found out when the man was stopped by the traffic police to check his documents. He presented his driving license. When the traffic police officers looked at it, they immediately realized that it was fake.

Law enforcers sent the driving license for examination. It turned out that the migrant had previously been deprived of his driving license. His car was placed on impoundment lot. The driver was taken to the police station.

The Kyrgyzstani faces a criminal case under the Article «Forgery, production or use of forged documents.»