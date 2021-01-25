10:42
At least 1,300 Kyrgyzstanis become victims of pyramid scheme

Victims of a pyramid scheme complain about the inaction of law enforcement agencies. Lawyer Sherdor Abdykaparov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, a 35-year-old woman created an electronic exchange and launched several websites.

«The number of victims is about 1,300 people. They invested from $ 1,300 to $ 13,000. These are those who wrote statements, and there are those whom we do not know. The total amount of damage is about $ 2 million. In November 2020, the Internal Affairs Department of Sverdlovsky district received several statements of fraud against this woman, she was placed in a pre-trial detention center in Bishkek. Then the judges of the Bishkek City Court released her on her own recognizance not to leave the city,» the lawyer said.

Sherdor Abdykaparov stressed that after her release, the police received 15 more statements, and the investigators did not conduct face-to-face questioning.
