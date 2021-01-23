11:31
USD 84.77
EUR 103.24
RUB 1.14
English

1,695 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 248 - in serious condition

At least 1,695 people are currently receiving treatment for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center provided such data.

At least 1,006 patients of them are treated at home, in hospitals — 689.

Including 28 people are in an extremely serious condition, 220 — in a serious condition. The condition of the main part of the patients (437 people, or 63.4 percent) is assessed as moderate. Only four people are in satisfactory condition.

At least 108 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Some 38 people have recovered in Bishkek, in Osh — 2, in Chui region — 35, in Osh region — 3, in Naryn region — 3, in Issyk-Kul region — 23, in Jalal-Abad region — 1, in Batken region — 3.

In total, 79,772 people have recovered in the republic since March.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/180979/
views: 53
Print
Related
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Two patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
93 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 83,796 in total
At least 14 criminal cases on fight against coronavirus under investigation
COVID-19: Commission tells about shortcomings of day patient hospitals
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 97.4 million people globally
Two more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Two patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
1,714 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 252 - in serious condition
118 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 83,703 in total
Popular
Citizen of Pakistan beaten at ZIL ski resort in Kyrgyzstan Citizen of Pakistan beaten at ZIL ski resort in Kyrgyzstan
Russia to provide Kyrgyzstan with 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine for free Russia to provide Kyrgyzstan with 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine for free
Creator of Russian vaccine against COVID-19 Sputnik V - native of Kyrgyzstan Creator of Russian vaccine against COVID-19 Sputnik V - native of Kyrgyzstan
Health Ministry: 47 percent of Kyrgyzstanis have already had COVID-19 Health Ministry: 47 percent of Kyrgyzstanis have already had COVID-19
23 January, Saturday
11:17
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in K...
11:14
1,695 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 248 - in serious condition
11:10
Two patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
11:08
93 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 83,796 in total
11:04
Russia ready to start work on modernization of tax system of Kyrgyzstan