18:54
Crime kingpin nicknamed Botosh arrested in Issyk-Kul region

Crime kingpin nicknamed Botosh was arrested in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. The press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

The state committee captured him jointly with the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

«A member of an organized crime group, 33-year-old man, nicknamed Botosh, was detained in Issyk-Kul region on January 22. It was found out that he is a member of the criminal group of K. Asanbek (Kamchi Kolbaev) and was suspected of committing a number of crimes in the region. In particular, in September 2020, the Issyk-Kul Regional Court changed the measure of restraint for him to house arrest, which he violated,» the state committee said.

The State Committee for National Security continues appropriate measures to neutralize the activities of the organized crime group.
link: https://24.kg/english/180950/
views: 76
