Contraband medicines confiscated at Manas airport

Customs officers detained a batch of contraband medicines at Manas airport. The State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

The undeclared cargo arrived in Kyrgyzstan yesterday from Turkey.

«The medicines have arrived at the temporary storage warehouse. The customs officials revealed that the goods were not declared. In total, more than 30 kilograms of medicines of various names, medical products and 27 packs of hookah tobacco were found. The fact was registered. Materials of the case have been sent to the relevant state body,» the State Customs Service said.
