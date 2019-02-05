Repair of Bishkek roads. About 4,000 trees may be cut

About 4,000 trees may be cut due to road repairs in Bishkek. This was stated at a scheduled meeting in the City Administration of Bishkek.

At least 60 roads are planned to be repaired in the framework of the second phase of Development of Road Network in Bishkek project.

«We plan to start work on the reconstruction of roads in March, which implies the expansion of the roadway and the construction of irrigation ditches. This will entail cutting of green plants. But these are the realities. If we want the roads to meet modern requirements, we will have to take this step. But this does not mean demolishing only. We will plant new trees. We are working with Bishkekzelenkhoz,» the head of the Capital Construction Department, Ulanbek Azygaliev, told.

Earlier, the head of Nashe Pravo (Our Right) Public Foundation, Kalicha Umuralieva, reported that the city administration had planned to cut down over 300 trees only on Ordzhonikidze Street. Then the city administration assured that it would try to preserve the green plants as much as possible during the repair of roads.