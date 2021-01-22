12:49
Smuggling of cell phones for 545,000 soms into Kyrgyzstan prevented

Customs officers have detected a batch of contraband cell phones, which a citizen tried to smuggle into Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the State Customs Service reported.

«Employees of Batken customs in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan stopped a Mercedes Benz 1223 vehicle driven by a citizen of Kyrgyzstan. When inspecting the car, the officers found cell phones in the amount of 350 pieces. The phones were imported from a neighboring state in violation of the EAEU customs legislation,» the customs officials said.

The estimated value of the illegal goods is 545,000 soms. The fact was registered. The materials of the case were sent to the relevant state body.
