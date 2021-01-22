Smuggling of cell phones for 545,000 soms into Kyrgyzstan prevented

Customs officers have detected a batch of contraband cell phones, which a citizen tried to smuggle into Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the State Customs Service reported.
«Employees of Batken customs in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan stopped a Mercedes Benz 1223 vehicle driven by a citizen of Kyrgyzstan. When inspecting the car, the officers found cell phones in the amount of 350 pieces. The phones were imported from a neighboring state in violation of the EAEU customs legislation,» the customs officials said.