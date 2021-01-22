09:47
USD 84.53
EUR 102.55
RUB 1.15
English

118 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 83,703 in total

At least 118 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, 47 people got infected in Bishkek, 2 — in Osh city, 23 — in Chui region, 10 — in Osh region, 4 — in Talas region, 10 — in Naryn region, 14 — in Issyk-Kul region, 8 — in Jalal-Abad region.

In total, 83,703 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/180827/
views: 81
Print
Related
Two patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
1,714 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 252 - in serious condition
Health Ministry: 47 percent of Kyrgyzstanis have already had COVID-19
Russia to provide Kyrgyzstan with 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine for free
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 96.8 million people globally
Health workers working in red zones to get 179.6 million soms for December
1,752 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 258 - in serious condition
Two patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
155 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 83,585 in total
COVID-19: Freight vehicles to be disinfected at border of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan is in green zone in terms of COVID-19 spread Kyrgyzstan is in green zone in terms of COVID-19 spread
Presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan: Inauguration to take place on January 28 Presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan: Inauguration to take place on January 28
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 95 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 95 million people globally
Censorship banned in new draft Constitution of Kyrgyzstan Censorship banned in new draft Constitution of Kyrgyzstan
22 January, Friday
09:39
Two patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours Two patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24...
09:36
1,714 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 252 - in serious condition
09:32
118 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 83,703 in total
09:14
Air pollution: Bishkek takes 37th place in ranking of most polluted cities
21 January, Thursday
18:21
Health Ministry: 47 percent of Kyrgyzstanis have already had COVID-19
16:50
First ten decrees of Sadyr Japarov already ready
16:40
Kyrgyzstan to spend 10 million soms on inauguration of President
16:33
Acting President signs decree on resignation of Government
16:17
Russia to provide Kyrgyzstan with 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine for free