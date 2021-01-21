Health Ministry: 47 percent of Kyrgyzstanis have already had COVID-19

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan analyzes the blood of Kyrgyzstanis for the presence of antibodies to COVID-19. The Health Minister, Alymkadyr Beishenaliev, announced at a parliamentary session.

He noted that, according to private medical centers, 47 percent of the population of Kyrgyzstan have already had the coronavirus infection.

«On behalf of the government, we are conducting research throughout the country. We want to find out how many percent of the population have suffered from the coronavirus. The results will be at the end of January,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said.

According to the Republican Emergency Response Center for the fight against coronavirus, 83,585 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March.