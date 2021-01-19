Kyrgyz women forced into prostitution in Turkey, suspects arrested

Several men were arrested in Izmir city (Turkey) for forcing Kyrgyz women into prostitution. Sondakika.com media outlet reports.

According to it, the police detained six suspects in forcing eight foreign women into prostitution.

During a four-month investigation, the police found out that women from Russia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan were forced to provide sexual services through beatings, use of force and pressure.

The detainees were arrested and the women were handed over to the Immigration Office.