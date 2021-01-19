19:08
USD 84.61
EUR 102.12
RUB 1.14
English

Scientists: Road transport – main source of air pollution in Bishkek

Road transport most of all pollutes the air in Bishkek. Deputy Director of the State Environmental Protection Agency, Eldiyar Sheripov, said at a meeting of the Committee on Fuel and Energy Complex of the Parliament with reference to the data of the National Academy of Sciences of Kyrgyzstan.

According to him, 80 percent of air pollution in the city is the share of vehicles, 24 percent — newly built quarters and 8 percent — the Heating and Power Plant.

«But the information given by the Academy of Sciences does not inspire confidence, since we have other data as well,» Eldiyar Sheripov said.

According to him, provision of the population with natural gas did not contribute to reduction of smog in the capital.

«Provision of newly built quarters with gas continues, but people do not use the fuel for heating. They use it for cooking only, because gas prices are higher than coal prices,» Eldiyar Sheripov said.
link: https://24.kg/english/180499/
views: 80
Print
Related
Air pollution in Bishkek: Air quality index is 'good' in many districts
Air pollution level decreases a little in Bishkek
Highest air pollution level registered in Ak-Orgo housing estate in Bishkek
Air pollution: Bishkek takes 1st place in ranking of most polluted cities
Air pollution in Bishkek: Air Quality Index remains unhealthy
Air pollution level decreases in all Bishkek districts
Air pollution level decreases in all Bishkek districts
Air pollution level decreases in all Bishkek districts
Air pollution level decreases in all Bishkek districts
Air pollution: Bishkek takes 6th place in ranking of most polluted cities
Popular
Deputy PM: COVID-19 death toll in Kyrgyzstan is much higher Deputy PM: COVID-19 death toll in Kyrgyzstan is much higher
One person killed in explosion at Kadamdzhai mine One person killed in explosion at Kadamdzhai mine
Kyrgyz film director named best at Indian Film Festival Kyrgyz film director named best at Indian Film Festival
Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev writes his first book in prison Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev writes his first book in prison
19 January, Tuesday
18:39
Kyrgyz women forced into prostitution in Turkey, suspects arrested Kyrgyz women forced into prostitution in Turkey, suspec...
18:32
Scientists: Road transport – main source of air pollution in Bishkek
18:20
Riots at Kara-Keche: Ten criminal cases sent to court
18:03
Minibuses fare could increase to 15 soms in Bishkek
17:52
Election threshold of 7 percent to be preserved in local elections