Oshelectro inflicts damage of over 30 mln soms on state budget

Oshelectro OJSC caused damage to the state budget in the amount of over 30 million soms. Press service of the Financial Police of Kyrgyzstan reports.

The Department of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes (Financial Police) for Osh city has begun pre-trial proceedings on the fact of abuse of office against management of the power company.

«Responsible persons of Oshelectro OJSC sold an administrative building with an area of ​​619.66 square meters without coordinating it with the State Property Management Fund. It turned out that they sold the land plot of the former building for the sale of energy for 8 million soms (about $ 100,000),» the message says.

As a result of the illegal actions by the management of the company, the state budget was damaged in the amount of 30 million soms.

To date, the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes is carrying out work to bring officials of Oshelectro OJSC to responsibility, as well as on payment of compensation for the damage.