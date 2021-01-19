14:34
USD 84.61
EUR 102.12
RUB 1.14
English

Oshelectro inflicts damage of over 30 mln soms on state budget

Oshelectro OJSC caused damage to the state budget in the amount of over 30 million soms. Press service of the Financial Police of Kyrgyzstan reports.

The Department of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes (Financial Police) for Osh city has begun pre-trial proceedings on the fact of abuse of office against management of the power company.

«Responsible persons of Oshelectro OJSC sold an administrative building with an area of ​​619.66 square meters without coordinating it with the State Property Management Fund. It turned out that they sold the land plot of the former building for the sale of energy for 8 million soms (about $ 100,000),» the message says.

As a result of the illegal actions by the management of the company, the state budget was damaged in the amount of 30 million soms.

To date, the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes is carrying out work to bring officials of Oshelectro OJSC to responsibility, as well as on payment of compensation for the damage.
link: https://24.kg/english/180440/
views: 101
Print
Related
Presidential Envoy to Parliament arrested for two months
Bishkek Education Department inflicts damage on capital of 30 million soms
SCNS detects damage to state for 1.6 billion soms since beginning of year
Popular
Deputy PM: COVID-19 death toll in Kyrgyzstan is much higher Deputy PM: COVID-19 death toll in Kyrgyzstan is much higher
One person killed in explosion at Kadamdzhai mine One person killed in explosion at Kadamdzhai mine
Kyrgyz film director named best at Indian Film Festival Kyrgyz film director named best at Indian Film Festival
Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev writes his first book in prison Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev writes his first book in prison
19 January, Tuesday
14:09
CEC calculates cost of parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan CEC calculates cost of parliamentary elections in Kyrgy...
13:49
Oshelectro inflicts damage of over 30 mln soms on state budget
13:41
At least 53,500 students return to schools in Bishkek
12:17
Kyrgyzstan needs new subsoil law, experts say
12:08
1,700 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 257 - in serious condition