Abuse of official powers: Civil servants detained in Osh city

Civil servants are suspected of abuse of power in Osh city. The press service of the Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to its data, in the course of operational and investigative measures the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic revealed the fact of illegal sale of the state land plot by officials.

It was established that in early December 2022, employees of the Osh branch of the State Agency for Land Resources and Municipal Property Management of the Osh City Hall, abusing their official position, registered the land plot, which belonged to the municipality, to a private person for the construction of a house. Subsequently, at the end of December 2022, under a fictitious contract, the plot was sold to a third party for 450,000 soms.

According to the conclusion of an independent appraisal company dated June 27, 2025, the market value of the above land plot is 5,420 million soms.