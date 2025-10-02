14:46
ARIS water projects: Abuse of office uncovered

Abuse of official authority has been detected in Chui region in the implementation of water supply projects funded by ARIS. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported.

According to the information, during a review of the targeted use of funds allocated by the Community Development and Investment Agency (ARIS) under the Sustainable Water Supply and Sanitation Development Project, it was established that in 2022 a contract for over 45.9 million soms was signed between the former head of Vasilyevka aiyl okmotu (now named after A. Sydykov), K.S., and the director of the consortium U JSC + A LLC, S.T., for the rehabilitation of the water supply system in Vinogradnoye village, Alamudun district.

An acceptance certificate for the completed work was signed for the stated amount. However, the investigation revealed that the volume of materials and work was overstated by 895,000 soms, which was accepted without objection by ARIS technical inspection and the aiyl okmotu.

A similar case was identified during the implementation of a project in Ak-Dobo village (now Dostuk aiyl okmotu). In 2023, a contract for over 25 million soms was signed between the acting head of the aiyl okmotu, B.D., and the director of U JSC, S.T. An acceptance certificate for 25.08 million soms was later signed, with an overstatement of 410,000 soms.

Criminal cases have been initiated by the Internal Affairs Department of Alamudun district under Article 337 (abuse of official position) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During the investigation, the general director of JSC, citizen S.T., born in 1952, was detained and placed in temporary detention in accordance with Article 96 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The investigation is ongoing.
