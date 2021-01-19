13:04
Kyrgyzstan needs new subsoil law, experts say

The Association of Miners of Kyrgyzstan considers it necessary to develop a new subsoil law. Mining engineer, Duishenbek Kamchybekov, announced today at a press conference at 24.kg news agency.

According to him, it is necessary to make amendments that would protect the interests of the Kyrgyzstanis and make the industry free from corruption elements. Specialists working in the mining industry should be involved in the development of this law. It is also proposed to create a specialized industry management structure, using international experience. Experts are sure that it will make wide use of the methods of public-private partnership possible, will eliminate the contradictions between mining and exploration processes, and the issue of preparing raw materials will be resolved in a timely manner.

«We need to open the way for the integration of science and industry and create conditions for cooperation. The mining industry cannot develop without it. It is necessary to solve the problems of recruiting and training of personnel. We propose to consider at the state level the proposal to transfer the state share in Jerooy project. We are also working out recommendations for development of the mining industry in the regions,» Duishenbek Kamchybekov told.
