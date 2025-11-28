Tashiev: Dolpran’s subsoil costs $10 billion, but state not received single som

Head of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev stated that the subsoil resources at Dolpran deposit in Kemin district are valued at around $10 billion. According to him, the state granted the company five licenses free of charge, yet it never began developing the site and instead sold the permits for $32 million.

«That’s 3 billion soms! And the subsoil is worth about $10 billion! But the state has no share at all, not even one som was received. Meanwhile, the land and mountains have been damaged. They say: ‘We pay taxes,’ but they are obligated to pay them anyway! Deposits must serve the people,» Kamchybek Tashiev emphasized.

He reminded reporters that an investigation is currently underway into the licensing and development of the deposit, and the company’s general director has been detained.

According to SCNS head, similar situations occur in many regions.

As an example, he cited Talas, where the subsoil is also valued at more than $10 billion. «The state has no share whatsoever! Atambayev issued the licenses! And they boast about paying taxes. Even doctors pay taxes — so what?» Tashiev said.

He added that in 2025 the state annulled 200 licenses, and for violations of environmental requirements, fines totaling $100 million were imposed.

«We must not allow our lands to be destroyed. Even if deposits are not developed now, they can remain for future generations. Organized crime groups, local and national officials, and investors are all involved in the illegal issuance of licenses. If you take a license — develop the site; if you develop it — pay the state; otherwise, we will revoke the license and will not allow it to be resold,» the SCNS Chairman concluded.

Earlier, the SCNS detained the General Director of Kemin Resource Group LLC, Chinese national T.D. A joint inspection by the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Ministry of Emergency Situations found land degradation of more than 14,000 square meters at Dolpran site, discrepancies with the project documentation, and numerous industrial safety violations. The environmental damage was classified as particularly severe. By a ruling of the Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek, the company head was placed in the SCNS pre-trial detention center.