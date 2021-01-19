13:03
USD 84.61
EUR 102.12
RUB 1.14
English

90 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 83,268 in total

At least 90 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, 21 people got infected in Bishkek, 37 — in Chui region, 1 — in Osh region, 2 — in Naryn region, 23 — in Issyk-Kul region, 3 — in Jalal-Abad region and 3 — in Batken region.

In total, 83,268 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/180419/
views: 135
Print
Related
1,700 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 257 - in serious condition
Three patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
WHO Chief warns of consequences of unequal access to coronavirus vaccine
COVID-19: Kyrgyzstan approves new algorithm for people entering republic
Kyrgyzstan is in green zone in terms of COVID-19 spread
Fight against COVID-19: Aida Ismailova summoned for interrogation
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 95 million people globally
Three patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
1,757 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 284 - in serious condition
69 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 83,178 in total
Popular
Deputy PM: COVID-19 death toll in Kyrgyzstan is much higher Deputy PM: COVID-19 death toll in Kyrgyzstan is much higher
One person killed in explosion at Kadamdzhai mine One person killed in explosion at Kadamdzhai mine
Kyrgyz film director named best at Indian Film Festival Kyrgyz film director named best at Indian Film Festival
Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev writes his first book in prison Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev writes his first book in prison
19 January, Tuesday
12:17
Kyrgyzstan needs new subsoil law, experts say Kyrgyzstan needs new subsoil law, experts say
12:08
1,700 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 257 - in serious condition
12:04
Three patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
11:57
90 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 83,268 in total
11:49
Drivers of minibuses continue strike in Bishkek