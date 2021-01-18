10:55
69 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 83,178 in total

At least 69 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, 28 people got infected in Bishkek, 7 — in Osh city, 11 — in Chui region, 1 — in Osh region, 19 — in Issyk-Kul region, 3 — in Jalal-Abad region.

In total, 83,178 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/180263/
views: 117
