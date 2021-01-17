Mariko Kato misses the sea, but fell in love with mountains in Kyrgyzstan

Mariko Kato from Japan has been working for UNICEF since May 2016. She was first posted in Osh city for almost two years, and then moved to Bishkek in April 2018.

— What surprises you in Bishkek and in Kyrgyzstan?

— It’s definitely the breathtaking nature! I love the mountains and lakes in Kyrgyzstan. In the last 4.5 years I was lucky enough to explore so many beautiful places and the more I discovered, the more I fell in love with the beauty of Kyrgyzstan!

— My hometown is Yokohama, Japan’s largest port city. To be honest, there is not much in common between Bishkek and Yokohama, but the faces of people I see on the street are so similar that I would often encounter someone in Bishkek, who is look-alike for my Japanese friend. I find it very funny!

— What do you miss in Bishkek and Kyrgyzstan?

— Besides my family and friends, I miss the sea. Because of Yokohama being a port city, I have a lot of childhood memories near and on the sea. The smell of the salty water and feel of the sea breeze is something that I miss in Kyrgyzstan.

— What is your favorite place in Bishkek?

— I have one, but not in Bishkek. I don’t know if I can call it a «place» but if I may, it’s the road between Osh and Batken as the view is amazing. While working for UNICEF’s field office in Osh, I have traveled many times to Batken. Every time and every season I enjoyed the sceneries from the car window.

— My favorite is lagman. There is a small café besides Sulaiman-Too in Osh, and I’m particularly a big fan of lagman they offer. I even took my mother and grandmother there — and guess what? They also loved it!

— What are you afraid even to try?

— I’m afraid I cannot enjoy some of dairy products, such as kymyz and kurut. I find them too salty....

— What has fascinated you in close acquaintance with the local population?

— I was fascinated by the family ties that Kyrgyzstanis cherish. I have the feeling that people not only care about their own family but also the others’. This is what I learned from my colleagues and friends, and found so nice.

It makes me sad whenever I hear how the gender stereotypes still affect young people’s life. Mariko Kato

For instance, I have some local female friends who are struggling with their in-laws, feeling they have too little freedom. I’m mostly familiar with the experiences of women of around my age, but I’m sure that gender norms are a big challenge for everyone, men included.

UNICEF is trying to bring about the changes so that everybody can fulfill their potentials and aspirations — and this is something that I strongly believe is important not only in Kyrgyzstan but across the world.