Mob kingpin Altynbek Ibraimov, nicknamed Altukha, was placed under house arrest. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

Such a decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek. Altynbek Ibraimov should not leave his house from 22.00 to 6.00 for two months.

The crime boss was detained as part of the ongoing work to counter the activities of organized crime groups.