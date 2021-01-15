23:09
USD 84.50
EUR 102.72
RUB 1.15
English

COVID-19: Compensation to infected doctors reduced almost three times

Compensation to doctors infected with COVID-19 has been reduced 2.6 times. The head of the Legal Department of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan, Azamat Zhumakeev, confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the new order is applied since January 11.

«Until this moment, a government decree dated May 4, 2020 was in force, on the basis of which 200,000 soms were paid to infected medical workers and 1 million soms — to the families of the killed by the virus health workers. On June 29, the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a package of amendments and changes to the Law on the Status of Medical Worker. Based on this, a government decree was issued on January 11, 2021, which establishes a new procedure for compensation payments. It clearly states that a physician who has become infected in the ‘red zone’ is paid a compensation in the amount of at least 15 salaries. It is 75,000 soms. At the same time, compensation to the families of the deceased doctors has been increased to 2.8 million,» Azamat Zhumakeev said.

According to him, the innovation applies to medical workers who have submitted documents from January 11, before that the compensation is paid as before. The head of the department added that the approved procedure will be in effect not only for the period of the pandemic and applied to those infected with COVID-19, but also to other especially dangerous infectious diseases.
link: https://24.kg/english/180181/
views: 121
Print
Related
Forged PCR test results: Financial Police detain criminal group
COVID-19: WHO names condition for achieving community immunity
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 93 million people globally
Deputy PM: COVID-19 death toll in Kyrgyzstan is much higher
Three patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
1,833 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 278 - in serious condition
134 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 82,857 in total
WHO experts arrive in Wuhan to find out origin of COVID-19
Schools to return to distance learning in case of spread of new COVID-19 strain
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 92.3 million people globally
Popular
Health Ministry: Recovered COVID-19 patients can be re-infected with new strain Health Ministry: Recovered COVID-19 patients can be re-infected with new strain
Universities, colleges to switch to blended form of education in Kyrgyzstan Universities, colleges to switch to blended form of education in Kyrgyzstan
COVID-19: Education Ministry develops 3 options for teaching students COVID-19: Education Ministry develops 3 options for teaching students
Sadyr Japarov tells how he is going to rule the country Sadyr Japarov tells how he is going to rule the country
15 January, Friday
23:02
Foreigner offering bribe for illegal crossing of border of Kyrgyzstan detained Foreigner offering bribe for illegal crossing of border...
22:49
Agriculture Minister tells about mechanisms for meat prices regulation
22:42
Forged PCR test results: Financial Police detain criminal group
21:56
COVID-19: Compensation to infected doctors reduced almost three times
21:42
Parliamentary elections to be set after referendum on new Constitution