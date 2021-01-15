COVID-19: Compensation to infected doctors reduced almost three times

Compensation to doctors infected with COVID-19 has been reduced 2.6 times. The head of the Legal Department of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan, Azamat Zhumakeev, confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the new order is applied since January 11.

«Until this moment, a government decree dated May 4, 2020 was in force, on the basis of which 200,000 soms were paid to infected medical workers and 1 million soms — to the families of the killed by the virus health workers. On June 29, the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a package of amendments and changes to the Law on the Status of Medical Worker. Based on this, a government decree was issued on January 11, 2021, which establishes a new procedure for compensation payments. It clearly states that a physician who has become infected in the ‘red zone’ is paid a compensation in the amount of at least 15 salaries. It is 75,000 soms. At the same time, compensation to the families of the deceased doctors has been increased to 2.8 million,» Azamat Zhumakeev said.

According to him, the innovation applies to medical workers who have submitted documents from January 11, before that the compensation is paid as before. The head of the department added that the approved procedure will be in effect not only for the period of the pandemic and applied to those infected with COVID-19, but also to other especially dangerous infectious diseases.