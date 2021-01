Investigators of the capital’s criminal police detained a wanted member of an organized crime group. Press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reports.

He was a member of the crime group of the kingpin Kamchi Kolbaev. The detainee is 32 years old. He was taken to the Investigation Service and placed in the temporary detention center.

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek put him on the wanted list in 2018. Corresponding investigative actions are currently underway.