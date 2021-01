Six attempt to smuggle cargo from Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan into Orenburg Oblast of Russia have been prevented from January 1 to January 12. Rosselkhoznadzor department for Orenburg Oblast reports.

Phytosanitary control of quarantineable products revealed that dried fruit mix and fresh apples (1.77 tons) from Kyrgyzstan, as well as pomelo and tomatoes from Kazakhstan (26.51 tons) were transported without phytosanitary certificates.

Prunes, peanuts, rose hips, mung beans and dried peeled beans (21.99 tons) were imported from Kyrgyzstan with an invalid phytosanitary certificate.

The import of quarantineable products into the territory of Russia was banned, and the perpetrators were brought to administrative responsibility.